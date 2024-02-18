Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.46.

NYSE SO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.48. 8,509,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,280. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

