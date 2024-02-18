SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$27.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

