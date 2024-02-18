Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 20,663 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRPT traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,531. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
