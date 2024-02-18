Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,164. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

