Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.73. The company had a trading volume of 330,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

