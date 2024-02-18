Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 273.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of AVTE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,756. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,917 shares of company stock worth $867,601. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

