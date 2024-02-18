Silverarc Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,979 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,093 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136,909 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.