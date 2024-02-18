Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,273 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,236,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 219,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cerus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 854,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $427.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

