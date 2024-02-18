Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $753,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,970 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 906,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469,035 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

KPTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

