Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Olema Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 661,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,172. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $825.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $305,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,716,941.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,946 shares of company stock worth $1,228,894. Insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
