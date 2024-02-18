Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. 1,928,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

