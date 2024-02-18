Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 3,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evogene Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGN remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,640. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

