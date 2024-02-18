Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clene were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Clene during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Price Performance

Clene stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. 589,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,469. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Clene Profile

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

