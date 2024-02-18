Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 153,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,661,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.