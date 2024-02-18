Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 354,608 Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

