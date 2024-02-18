Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $4.56 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.