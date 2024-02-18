Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rises By 6.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.55 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.