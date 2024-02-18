Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

