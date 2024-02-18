Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

