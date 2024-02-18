Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.67).

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRP

Serco Group Stock Performance

About Serco Group

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.08. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

(Get Free Report

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.