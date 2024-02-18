SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.31.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $492,092.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $18,409,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

