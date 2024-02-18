Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

