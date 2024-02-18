Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

