Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

