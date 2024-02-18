Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

