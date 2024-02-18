Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $248,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.