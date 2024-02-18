Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

