Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

