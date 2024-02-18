SALT Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $22,282.37 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015912 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,792.31 or 1.00012897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009163 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00165498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0272975 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $21,271.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

