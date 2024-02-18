Sagil Capital LLP Takes Position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Almacenes Éxito accounts for about 0.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EXTO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 260,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

