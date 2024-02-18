Sagil Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Sagil Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the period. Vinci Partners Investments accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.59% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $819,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VINP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,600. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $612.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

