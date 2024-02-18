Sagil Capital LLP Buys 1,388,418 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 344.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388,418 shares during the period. GeoPark comprises 12.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 3.11% of GeoPark worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,153. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

