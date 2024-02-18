Sagil Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 51,219 Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Vitru comprises 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 223.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Stock Down 5.0 %

VTRU traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 2,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. Vitru Limited has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.