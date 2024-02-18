Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

SAGE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

