Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $139.32 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

