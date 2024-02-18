Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

