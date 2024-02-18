Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$136.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$139.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3232498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

