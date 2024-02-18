Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.