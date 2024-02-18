Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

