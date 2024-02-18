Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Rocky Brands Price Performance
RCKY stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
