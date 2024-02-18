Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.38. 1,975,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $221.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

