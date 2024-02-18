Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,417 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 213,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,589. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.