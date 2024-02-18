Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $364.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $364.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.84.

Shares of ACN opened at $369.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $329.98. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

