Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.88. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 705 shares traded.

Ricoh Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

