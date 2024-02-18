Reviewing NioCorp Developments (NB) and The Competition

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -125.72% -3.89% -4.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1094 2415 2913 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 52.16%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.12 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.85 billion $1.59 billion 2.59

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NioCorp Developments rivals beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

