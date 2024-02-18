Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.62

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $10.52. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 20,434 shares trading hands.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

