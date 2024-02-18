Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.61) to GBX 4,100 ($51.78) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.30) to GBX 3,300 ($41.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,402 ($42.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,934.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,738.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,414 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,430 ($43.32).

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

