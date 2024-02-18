Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.61) to GBX 4,100 ($51.78) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.30) to GBX 3,300 ($41.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
