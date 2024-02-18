Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $290.97 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,531,015,398 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

