Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 29,749 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

