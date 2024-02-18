Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 244.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,113 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 604,618 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 557,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 369,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 253,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 241,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.