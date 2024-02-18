Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

